Jubin Nautiyal is a talented singer who has been associated with T-Series for several years now. The talented artist recently posted an open letter to the CEO of Believe to stop spreading misinformation in their company mailers stating that Nautiyal was a part of their talent pool.

In the letter penned by Nautiyal, he states, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of cheap publicity stunt at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable. I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts.”

Jubin Nautiyal further clarifies about the false news floating in social media and said, “Please be informed I am still an exclusive artist with T-Series and have not signed any contract with Believe and would like you to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent and also issue a public statement and apology to this effect.”

Jubin Nautiyal posted this statement following rumours that stated he was now part of Believe Digital Music record company. Nautiyal felt the need to clarify his stand because he has been associated with T-series since the time he entered the music industry, nearly eight years ago in 2014.

