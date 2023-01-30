ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jubin Nautiyal says his new song with Payal Dev is special as it is animated

Playback singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev have teamed up once again for a love song, which he said is special because it is animated.

The music video of the song features vector animation of Jubin and Payal’s sketches. The caricature rendition of both of them has been conceptualised by digital creator Pixoury.

Jubin said: “This is one of its kind music video, as it is specially animated by Hrishiraj, professionally known as Pixoury and I must say it has come out to be beautiful. Needless to say, it’s always a pleasure collaborating with Payal Dev. We’ve worked so often together that we understand the melodies and synchronisations every time we are recording. We hope audiences shower this one with as much love as they have our previous collaborations.”

The song features a sweet melody at its heart which is reminiscent of the 1990s era. However, the track has been layered with contemporary sounds and textures which lends it a certain contrast sonically.

Singer-composer Payal Dev said: “‘Pyaar Hona Na Tha’ is a simple but very deep and powerful love song. Kunaal Vermaa has penned some beautiful lyrics and Jubin Nutiyal as always has sung it fantastically.”

