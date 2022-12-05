ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jubin Nautiyal takes ‘recovery break’

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has taken a “recovery break” after he suffered injuries from falling off a building staircase.

Jubin took to Instagram, where he shared that he is on a break. He shared a picture dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a colourful shirt.

He wrote: “Recovery break. See you guys soon.”

On December 1, Jubin Nautiyal suffered injuries after he fell from a building staircase and was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

A statement read: “The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase.”

“Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm.”

Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like ‘Raataan Lambiyaan’, ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Humnava Mere’, and ‘Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and ‘Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra’.

20221205-130009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 1 – August...

    Aparshakti to take classes to play a deaf-mute interpreter

    Ali, Richa share first image from their Delhi wedding celebrations

    Richa Chadha launches ‘Undercurrent Lab’ to promote women gaffers in cinema