Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for songs like ‘Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and several others, is set to bring a musical treat for his fans in Dubai with a live concert on November 27, 2022.

Talking about the same, Jubin, who commands a huge following in the Middle-Eastern Indian diaspora community, said in a statement: “I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans.”

The singer will perform songs like ‘Bawara Mann’, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, ‘Dil Galti Kar baitha Hai’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’ and ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and others at the concert.

All set for the upcoming festive season, the singer further mentioned: “It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn’t think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music.”

Organised by PME Entertainment, the Jubin Nautiyal live concert will be held at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk in Dubai.

