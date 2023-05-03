Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for his songs like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Manike’ and several others, released new track ‘Mehsoos Hua’ on Wednesday from the film ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’. The track, which features the lead actors Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi, is a romantic melody.

‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’ has been directed by Kamal Chandra, and is touted to be based on the true story of a rickshaw puller’s son who cracked the IAS exam.

Sharing how Jubin Nautiyal came on board, actor Imran Zahid shared, “We felt that Jubin’s voice is the most suitable for this song. Initially, when we contacted him, he said doing a song would be very difficult because he was travelling and was very busy. So I asked him to listen to the soundtrack for once and decide, and after hearing the track and the story, he immediately agreed to come on board for this song.”

Talking about the song, music director Ajay Singha said, “‘Mehsoos Hua’ featuring Jubin Nautiyal is one of my favourite romantic songs which I have composed and written from my heart for our movie ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’.

When our producer Vinay Bhardwaj ji narrated this inspirational story of a boy’s struggle to fulfil his IAS dreams, I worked towards creating a soulful tune which could connect with everyone”.

He further mentioned, “After the song was ready, we played it to Jubin. He simply loved the melody and gladly came forward to become part of the soundtrack of the film. I am sure the movie will connect with everyone, especially aspiring students. Grateful to the entire team of ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’ for the support and making me a part of this wonderful film.”

The film has been written by Dinesh Gautam and produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z, and Sanjay Mawar.

