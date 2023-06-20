ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' is perfect for monsoon romance

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for songs such as ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Manike’ and several others, has released another track: this time a romantic track marking the beginning of monsoon season.

The music video of the song, titled ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’, features actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song has its lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G. Sharma. The music video of the song showcases the magic of love amidst rain-soaked surroundings.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said: “The rains have their own charm and have always been associated with love and romance. ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ captures the passion and emotion behind the season.”

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared that the song rekindles the feeling of romance.

“What better time than the monsoon to depict romance! I’m very happy to working together with the same team after ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun’ and I’m sure this will also be a hit,” the actor added.

Composer Rochak Kohli said: “The composition of the track is such that it builds from easy-listening to something you can groove to.”

‘Pehli Baarish Mein’, produced by T-Series, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

20230620-162005

