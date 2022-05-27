‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Jude Law has been roped in to star in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series, ‘Skeleton Crew’ which will stream on Disney+. The announcement of the show was done at the Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California.

As reported by Variety, previously this show was said to be in the works as part of a bigger Star Wars story.

Back then it was unofficially called, ‘Grammar Rodeo’, which was a reference to an episode of the TV show, ‘The Simpsons’, in which Bart Simpson along with three of his classmates take a roadtrip by securing fake IDS.

The ‘Skeleton Crew’ series is being helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts and is being written by Christopher Ford who can be credited with writing ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Ford and Watts are also on board as executive producers along with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. The exact details of what character Jude Law will be playing in the series is still strictly under wraps.

The official synopsis of the ‘Skeleton Crew’ reads, “The show takes place during the post–’Return of the Jedi’ reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as ‘The Mandalorian,’ but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel.”

As per a casting notice, there has been a call sent out for children around 11 and 12 years old. Inside reports of Lucasfilm states that the show can be called a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure movies of the 80s.” The series is expected to begin production in summer 2022. On the work front, Jude Law will be seen next in Disney’s live-action movie ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, which is releasing towards the end of 2022.