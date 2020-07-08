Jude Law to play Captain Hook in ‘Peter Pan’

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Actor Jude Law is in talks to play the classic villain Captain Hook in the upcoming live action film, “Peter Pan & Wendy”.

“Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct the project. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, reports variety.com.

Disney’s 1953 animated classic is considered to be the most successful adaptation of the JM Barrie novel. It is about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t age and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland.

If the deal is sealed, Law would follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and Garrett Hedlund as actors who have played the iconic pirate antagonist in previous retellings of the story.

Several sources suggest that the release is expected to be theatrical and not digital.

Law was recently seen in “The New Pope” and “Rhythm Section”. He is also set to reprise his role of Dumbledore in the next installment of”Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them”.

