ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jude Law was obsessed with ‘Star Wars’ as a child

NewsWire
0
0

English actor Jude Law has revealed that he was obsessed with ‘Star Wars’ as a child. The 50-year-old actor — who plays a mysterious unnamed figure in upcoming spin-off series ‘Skeleton Crew’ — first experienced the space saga when he was just six years old.

And, it sparked a life-long love of the franchise, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Empire magazine: “It was what I played as a little boy. It was the toys I grew up, that my dog ate, that I lost, that I cried over. It’s all that stuff.”

Jude’s favourite character was always Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and though teaser footage of the new series – which sees a group of intergalactic kids get lost in space – show his alter ego in an Obi-Wan Kenobi-style robe and seemingly using the Force, he teased that he took inspiration from his hero.

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “I hope so. What I wanted to imbue was the humour and the sardonic nature of Solo. The slight tone of, ‘Aw, this is all rubbish. What am I doing here?’ I think that’s a very ‘Star Wars’ thing, the lovely irony that someone in it is a little throwaway about the whole thing.”

The actor found there were times he had to get “serious” on set to help guide his young co-stars.

20230521-185404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scott Eastwood returns to ‘Fate of the Furious’ universe with ‘Fast...

    Quentin Tarantino loved ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, discussed with Tom Cruise about...

    Adele pleasantly surprised to see Shania Twain at her Las Vegas...

    Maisie Williams and Freddie Highmore to lead crime comedy Sinner V....