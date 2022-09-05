WORLD

Judge grants Trump’s request for ‘special master’ to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago

NewsWire
0
0

A federal judge has granted former US President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a “special master” to review materials that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in a court order that it “authorises the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, Cannon blocked investigators from further reviewing or using the seized documents in their investigation until the special master completes their review.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Trump’s attorneys were also asked to submit a joint filing by Friday that includes a proposed special master candidate list.

Trump has accused the FBI of searching Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for political purposes, while claiming that some of the documents were protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege.

The DOJ had argued that a special master appointment would stall its investigation into alleged Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and that he did not have the authority to claim executive privilege from his time in the White House since he is no longer in office.

A preliminary triage of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 by the FBI was said to have found 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as “CONFIDENTIAL,” 92 documents marked as “SECRET,” and 25 documents marked as “TOP SECRET,” according to a redacted affidavit.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed all the seized documents were declassified.

20220906-042002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chicago shooting kills police officer

    China fires missiles near Taiwan as PLA encircles island

    N.Korea continues to develop nuclear capability while evading UN sanctions: Report

    US man kills neighbour, cooks her heart with potatoes