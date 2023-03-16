SOUTH ASIA

Judge ready to halt arrest attempts if Imran surrenders in court

NewsWire
0
0

A Pakistani judge on Thursday said that he would stop the Islamabad police from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case if the latter surrendered in court.

Additional District and Sessions (ADSJ) Judge Zafar Iqbal made the remarks while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) reference seeking criminal proceedings against Khan for concealing details of the state gifts, Dawn reported.

The sessions court was set to indict the PTI chairman in the reference on February 28, but his lawyer had requested the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts.

His indictment was deferred multiple times before.

The judge had subsequently issued non-bailable warrants for Khan and instructed the police to present him in court by March 7.

The former premier managed to dodge the arrest and later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the cancellation of the warrants, Dawn reported.

The IHC, while granting some relief to the PTI chief, had told him to appear in sessions court by March 13, but the former prime minister once again skipped the hearing.

Resultantly, ADSJ Iqbal had on Monday re-issued non-bailable warrants for Khan and directed the police to bring him to court by March 18.

However, when the police reached his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him on Tuesday, they were met with resistance, leading to two-way pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies, Dawn reported.

The clashes ultimately subsided after the courts intervened on Wednesday.

20230316-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian hackers trying to steal data from Pak missions: Telecom body

    Release those arrested for critical tweets, Amnesty asks Pak

    Shakib handed an all-format contract by BCB amid uncertainty over his...

    Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in a dilemma