INDIA

Judge rebukes Kolkata Mayor, Trinamool MLA for late arrival in court

NewsWire
0
0

The judge of a special PMLA court here on Tuesday severely reprimanded Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim and Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra for their later arrival in the court.

Both Hakim, also the state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, and Mitra were supposed to be present at the court on Tuesday in connection with the 2016 Narada sting video case, where both were seen allegedly accepting cash from the purported representative of a private entity against promises of doling out favours.

As they arrived at the court late, when the judge had already occupied his chair and the proceedings had started, the judge, irked by their delay, severely reprimanded both of them.

“I will have to wait for you. Are you such important VIPs? I know how to fix things,” the judge was heard telling the minister and the MLA.

The matter, however, ended there as Mitra immediately apologised and cited the immense traffic on the streets of Kolkata as the reason for his delay. However, former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Charropadhyay, who was also summoned at the court on Tuesday, reached the court well before the proceedings in the matter.

Soon after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Hakim, Mitra, Chattopadhyay and former Panchayat Affair & Rural Development minister Late Subrata Mukherjee, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths in connection with the Narada sting video case. Later the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too joined the investigation and named these four persons in its charge sheet.

Meanwhile, Subrata Mukherjee died following a sudden and massive heart attack in November 2021, following which his name was removed from the case.

20230228-191004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man convicted for rape within 57 days of incident

    As her bikini pics go viral, Congress’ Archana Gautam’s rebuttal

    BJP is afraid of Congress ideology, says P. Chidambaram

    End-user spending on security, risk management to reach $2.6 bn in...