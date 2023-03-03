SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Judge says Imran appeared in court with ‘goons’

NewsWire
0
0

An anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) judge issued remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he appeared before the courts at the judicial complex in Islamabad with a swarm of people, media reports said.

On February 28, the former Prime Minister appeared before three courts to attend the hearing in four cases filed against him, Geo News reported.

Khan secured interim bail in three cases, while a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him in one of the cases.

During the hearing of a case at the ATC, the judge  without taking Khan’s name  said that the PTI chief had appeared before the court along with 2,000 people, Geo News reported.

“He [Imran Khan] has named his party on ‘Insaf’ but they chant slogans of ‘Zindabad’ and ‘Murdabad’,” he said.

The judge also said that Khan gives examples of Britain but does not respect the court.

“He did not respect the court during his appearance and brought goons along with him,” said the judge, Geo News reported.

“Now he will keep me busy with the court hearings for the next year,” said the ATC judge, adding that he has the CCTV footage of the incident.

Earlier this week, when Khan arrived at the judicial complex in Islamabad, a large number of PTI workers had forcibly entered the building by knocking its gate down.

Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all barriers, Geo News reported.

20230303-165405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US reiterates support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism

    Food, job insecurity now primary concerns in Afghanistan: UN

    Russia says no Victory Day parade in Mariupol, US issues a...

    Indian fishermen released by SL court to be shifted to detention...