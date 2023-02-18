Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday claimed that the judges often wear sunglasses when names of BJP leaders surface in scams.

Kunal Ghosh, the spokesperson of the ruling party of West Bengal, made the remarks after property documents belonging to BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh were recovered from the residence of one Prasanna Roy who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Throwing a barrage of questions, Kunal Ghosh said: “In that case, why should Dilip Ghosh not also be taken into custody and the matter is investigated? Why is the court silent now? Why are the judges not directing the investigating agencies to nab offenders in such cases? Why are they not directing Dilip Ghosh’s arrest? Why would he move freely even after the documents of his flat were recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy? Do they wear sunglasses when the names of the BJP leaders surface?”

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh has already issued a clarification on the matter, saying Prasanna Roy was the secretary of the housing complex where the flat was located when he purchased the flat.

“As he (Roy) was the secretary, I gave him a copy of the document so that the electricity meter could be registered in my name. I purchased the flat with my own hard-earned money by taking a bank loan. The original copy of the purchase document is still with the bank,” Dilip Ghosh clarified.

This is not the first time that a section of the judiciary has come under scathing attacks from Kunal Ghosh.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, whose order prompted central agencies to probe the teacher’s recruitment scam, was criticised by Kunal Ghosh after the judge observed that he might have to write to the Election Commission to scrap Trinamool Congress’s recognition as a political party.

At that point of time, Kunal Ghosh described Justice Gangopadhyay as “Phantom Gangopadhyay”.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the same court was also criticised by Kunal Ghosh after the judge provided opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari protection from arrests in connection with the past FIRs filed against him, and also protection against future FIRs.

Kunal Ghosh had then alleged that the protection granted by Justice Mantha had made the Leader of the Opposition “desperate”.

