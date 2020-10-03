Judicial custody of ex-Dharma executive Prasad extended

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) A Mumbai Special Court on Saturday sent former executive of Dharma Productions Kshitij Ravi Prasad — who was arrested in connection with the drugs probe in Bollywood — to judicial custody till October 6.

Prasad was arrested on September 26 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during the ongoing probe into the drug case as part of the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

His earlier judicial custody ended on Saturday and he was produced before the Special NDPS Court, which extended his custody till next Tuesday.

The NCB had claimed that Prasad was in touch with several drug suppliers and traders, and used the drugs for self-consumption, following which he was arrested.

Prasad is the 20th person to be nabbed till date by the NCB in the high-profile case, including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty — the only woman among the accused — besides her brother Showik, and 18 others, including drug peddlers, suppliers, aides of the late actor Sushant, etc.

The NCB has also recovered certain quantities of different types of drugs and cash from the accused as it attempts to unravel the drugs nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.

–IANS

qn/dpb