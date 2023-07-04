INDIA

Judicial panel probing Asad encounter gets 2-month extension

NewsWire
0
0

Thw judicial commission probing the April 13 Jhansi encounter in which slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and close associate Ghulam Mohammed were killed, has been given a two month-extension by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The commission is also probing the encounters of Arbaaz Khan, which had taken place on February 27, and Vijay Chaudhary a.k.a Usman on March 3.

The two were members of Atiq’s gang and involved in the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.

The commission formed by the state government on April 24 is headed by retired High Court judge Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra and retired IPS and former DG Vijay Kumar Gupta as its member.

It was asked to complete the probe in two months. Now, it has been given additional two months to finish the investigations.

A senior officer in the home department said that the judicial commission is probing all aspects of the encounters and will include how the deceased members were associated with the gang.

The commission will also give its recommendations.

It has already visited the encounter sites.

Units of STF, district police and the forensic science laboratory were also asked to assist the commission in its probe.

2023070433685

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New 15 Corps Commander calls on J&K LG

    Quran Burning: Is it a hate crime or not?

    Former CM Jagadish Shettar, two others, take oath as Cong MLCs...

    Lulu Mall denies employing 80% from only one community