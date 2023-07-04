Thw judicial commission probing the April 13 Jhansi encounter in which slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and close associate Ghulam Mohammed were killed, has been given a two month-extension by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The commission is also probing the encounters of Arbaaz Khan, which had taken place on February 27, and Vijay Chaudhary a.k.a Usman on March 3.

The two were members of Atiq’s gang and involved in the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.

The commission formed by the state government on April 24 is headed by retired High Court judge Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra and retired IPS and former DG Vijay Kumar Gupta as its member.

It was asked to complete the probe in two months. Now, it has been given additional two months to finish the investigations.

A senior officer in the home department said that the judicial commission is probing all aspects of the encounters and will include how the deceased members were associated with the gang.

The commission will also give its recommendations.

It has already visited the encounter sites.

Units of STF, district police and the forensic science laboratory were also asked to assist the commission in its probe.

