Veteran choreographer and stunt master, ‘Judo’ Rathnam, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of films as a stunt choreographer, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 92.

He is survived by his son ‘Judo’ Ramu.

‘Judo’ Rathnam started his career in “Vallavan Oruvan”, directed by Jaishankar, in 1966. He has worked in over 1,200 movies as a stunt master and action choreographer.

He was a regular in the movies of Tamil megastar Rajanikanth as a stunt master, including super hits like “Payum Puli”, “Padikkadhavan”, “Kai Kudukkum Kai”, and “Raja Chinna Raja”.

He debuted as an actor in “Thamarai Kulam” and his last movie as an actor was “Thalainagaram” (2006).

20230126-212802