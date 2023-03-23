ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest ‘fan’ of her father

TV and film actress Juhi Babbar is a huge fan of her father, veteran actor Raj Babbar and said that she highly appreciates the negative characters played by him. She added that among many of his films, she is most fond of the 1982 romantic drama ‘Nikaah’.

Juhi shared: “I am the biggest fan of my father, but I think I really like him in the film ‘Nikaah’. I also appreciate his portrayal of negative characters; although I haven’t had the chance to watch ‘Insaaf Ka Tarazu’ yet, I am confident in my father’s ability to excel in such roles.”

Juhi made her film debut with ‘Kash Aap Hamare Hote’, and later became part of ‘Aiyaary’, Faraaz’, a silent film ‘Reflections’, Punjabi movie ‘Yaaran Naal Baharan’, and many more.

While recalling his movies, she talked about the 1984 movie ‘Inteha’ and shared: “One of his movies, ‘Inteha’, didn’t do well at the box office, but I read a story somewhere that Shah Rukh Khan drew inspiration from my father’s film for his role in ‘Darr’.”

She graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar, and Arya Babbar.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

