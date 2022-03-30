Juhi Chawla and the late Rishi Kapoor have worked on several movies together. Their first movie together was the 1992 romantic drama, ‘Bol Radha Bol’.

Rishi Kapoor’s last appearance in a movie, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ also happens to be with Juhi Chawla, 30 years after their first collaboration together.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, March 31, 2022. Ahead of the release, Juhi Chawla got nostalgic about one of her favourite co-stars and she talked about how it was to work with ‘Chintuji’ as she called him.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was often referred in the industry with his nickname, ‘Chintu’.

Juhi Chawla said there was a sense of disbelief in her when she heard that Rishi Kapoor passed way. The veteran actor breathed his last in April 2020. She recalls, “I was shattered. Just a few months before (his demise), we were on sets, laughing together, as Chintuji was calling me an insecure actor. He would yell at me for watching my scenes on the monitor. I used to love it when he scolded us because that was his way of showing love.”

In ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a retired man, who out of boredom discovers his passion and purpose in life through cooking. The Director, Hitesh Bhatia, felt that the role was “tailer-made” for Rishi Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla recalls when they had a reading of the script. “Before we started shooting, we had reading sessions. As soon as Chintuji came, he announced, ‘I will leave in half an hour. Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) has told me readings are a good thing. But I don’t do such things.’ When we began the reading, Chintuji started enjoying it so much that he was the last one to leave,” she recalls with a laugh.

Juhi Chawla added that it was such a joy to watch him bring his characters to life on the big screen. She said that he was a quirky and spontaneous actor. He was never one to stress about rehearsals because he knew once he got into the skin of his character, the lines would just flow.

When Rishi Kapoor passed away, the movie was still in production with several scenes left to be shot, so the team approached another veteran actor Paresh Rawwal, who graciously stepped in to complete the movie. So, for the first time in Indian cinema, audience will see two actors play the same character in the same movie.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ releases on March 31, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.