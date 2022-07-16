Actress Juhi Parmar, who became a household name with ‘Kumkum’ is still remembered and brings back nostalgia for many who loved seeing her in the avatar.

The show completed 20 years recently. In its time, Kumkum was one of the most iconic shows of television, particularly in the afternoon slot.

Juhi shares: “My audience know me by my name because of the varied work I have done but even now when I meet people they tell me they loved seeing me as Kumkum. I got teary eyed today as I wrote something on my social media to my digital family and I still get goosebumps when I think about Kumkum.”

“For me the show, the characters and everything about it is beautiful. In fact I still say that it was one of the most progressive shows Indian television has seen, the remarriage of a widow and so many other aspects which are usually considered taboo in our society!”

The Hussain Kuwajerwal- and Juhi Parmar-starrer show aired from July 15, 2002 to March 13, 2009 on Star Plus. It is being reaired now on the same channel.

When asked about her camaraderie with Hussain, she says: “Oh we are like Tom and Jerry! He was a fabulous co-star and someone who is a treat to work with. We would always be joking around when we were working and that’s what made work fun!”

Juhi has been a single parent to her 9 year old daughter, Samairra and her content with her daughter on social media is loved by fans.

Juhi also talks about her comeback on screen: “Soon! There are a lot of offers that keep coming in but I take my time because I want to take up something that truly challenges me! Being away from my child and going on sets and having less time with her is never easy and hence unless it’s something that really excites me as an actor, I wouldn’t jump on the bandwagon.”

