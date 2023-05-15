ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of ‘Yeh Meri Family’

The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Yeh Meri Family’ was unveiled on Monday. It shows a walk down memory lane, set in the 1990s era in Lucknow and captures the essence of nostalgia with radio transistors, newspaper man, TV cable, two-wheelers, playing ludo with family and making the small moments count.

The trailer depicts how life used to be back then, simple yet beautiful with the strong and emotional bond of the family. Rishi (son) and Ritika’s (daughter) banter to Neerja’s (mother) constant pestering to focus on studies and Sanjay’s (father) bond with his children, the trailer gives a sneak peek of what the show is ready to unfold.

It stars Juhi Parmar in her OTT debut with the character of Neerja. She said: “I believe that people nowadays look for relatable stories, characters, and Yeh Meri Family is one such show that brings in several flavours of emotions.”

The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view.

She further mentioned: “I feel an emotional connection portraying the character of Neerja, a woman that is so relatable, multitasking between being a teacher, a daughter-in-law, a wife, a mother, etc. Blending an interesting plot with the 90’s nostalgia, the show is high on emotions and situations that we all have been in. There are many brief moments in the show that will surely make the viewers cry, laugh, and even make them think about their life back in the golden era.”

