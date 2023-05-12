ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada to star in ‘Yeh Meri Family’

Actors Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada and Angaad, among many others, will be starring in the new season of ‘Yeh Meri Family’, which is set in the 90s era.

Sticking to brilliant and realistic story-telling, as is the case with most TVF shows, this new season will bring back the 90s vibe with Juhi Parmar portraying the character of Neerja Awasthi, an amalgamation of a strict yet an overly caring mother whose world revolves around her children and family.

Juhi said, “It’s a beautiful light-hearted story and one which I didn’t think twice when it was narrated to me for the first time. I love being a part of content that is relatable and makes one’s heart smile and this is such a story.”

Rajesh Kumar essays the role of Sanjay Awasthi, the easy breezy father who happily drives around his two-wheeler and always returns home with treats for his kids. Hetal will be seen as Ritika, a 15-year-old with first-world problems as a teenager and also an elder sister to Rishi, who is played by Angaad.

Rajesh said: “A wave of nostalgia swept over me when I finished reading the script. I was in my teens during the 90s and I could relate with all the highlights in the story perfectly.’

“I feel very lucky to have received the opportunity to work with such eminent personalities of the entertainment industry”, says Hetal.

‘Yeh Meri Family’, the critically-acclaimed TVF dramedy will air on Amazon’s free streaming service, Amazon miniTV from May 19.

