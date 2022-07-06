After doing popular TV shows such as ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ to name a few, actress Juhi Singh Bajwa is now playing a prominent role in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’.

Juhi is playing the character of Ridhima, who is an extremely good looking girl from Varanasi.

Speaking about how she feels about getting an opportunity to work in the show, Juhi reveals: “This show and character is very special and dear to my heart. I have always been a huge fan of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 1’. I have grown up watching that particular serial. I still remember me and my whole family used to sit together to watch the show daily.”

“My mom was a big fan of Kokila and Gopi Bahu. When I told my family about my selection in season 2, they were all on cloud nine. It’s an absolute achievement to be a part of such a renowned show.”

When asked about why she chose to play this character, Juhi adds: “I have never portrayed anything like this before. I have majorly done religious shows. When the makers gave me the character brief, I was like yes, this is something I am looking to portray. My character Ridhima has many shades and I am thoroughly enjoying playing this.”

