ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Juhi’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

NewsWire
0
0

As popular singer, Alka Yagnik is celebrating her birthday on March 20, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla wished her on this special day and gave her credit for making many of her tracks famous.

Juhi shared a throwback picture with Alka and also a solo photograph of her. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Alkaji..A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice, that made my songs famous…truly indebted..”

Alka has also responded: “Thank you for giving my voice your gorgeous face! Love you.”

Alka has sung a number of songs which were picturised on Juhi like ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Mujhse Mohabbat Ka Izhar Karta’ from ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Jadu Teri Nazar’ from ‘Darr’, ‘Aur Kya’ from ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, among others.

Born on March 20, 1966, Alka started her career with singing bhajans for Akashvani and later became successful with the popular dance track ‘EK Do Tee’ from 1988 movie ‘Tezaab’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ along with Ila Arun from 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’ and was among the topmost singers of the 90s era singing almost 9,000 songs in 300 films.

Her romantic duets with Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam are still loved. After Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, she is the third topmost female singer who has sung the maximum number of female solos in movies.

20230320-151807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ smashes records to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster!

    Balakrishna has done it again with ‘Akhanda’ trailer

    Taapsee, Anurag to launch track from ‘Dobaaraa’ in Mumbai college

    Shraddha recalls on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj in ‘Kundali Bhagya’