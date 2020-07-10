Juice WRLD’s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’ is out now

Late rapper Juice WRLD’s most anticipated posthumous album “Legends Never Die” dropped this Friday.

The rising star died of an accidental drug overdose six days after his 21st birthday in December.



But a collection of tracks he recorded before his death was compiled for the album, which was released just after midnight Friday morning.The record opens with an emotional skit featuring audio of the star talking about anxiety and substance abuse, and sharing an encouraging message to fans.



“Music is just a beautiful thing, like I love myself so much, as far as the way I make music, the way God made me, the way God wired me to do the things that I do, and to change the world the way that I can,” he says in the track.

“Before I get up out of here, I wanna tell you that you can do anything you put your mind to, period.”

just woke up to the most unreal overwhelming love, to our fans: I FUCKN LOVE YOU 🥺😭😭😭



LEGENDS NEVER DIE !!!!! 💔🙏🏽🤍 — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) July 10, 2020



The 55-minute record features collaborations with Marshmello, Halsey and rapper Trippie Redd, and includes three singles that had already become popular on streaming services — “Righteous,” “Tell Me U Luv Me” and “Life’s A Mess.”