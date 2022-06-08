ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Julia Garner is top contender to essay Madonna in upcoming biopic

NewsWire
0
0

‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner is currently the frontrunner for the role of ‘Take a Bow’ hitmaker Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures, reports ‘Deadline’.

The Emmy-winner has been the top contender for the role since the start of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is.

‘Deadline’ further states that Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot camp that included testing on dancing and singing.

The studio has made it clear it needed at the very least a name audiences recognise and Garner has been that person for some time given her leading lady status following star making roles in Ozark and most recently Inventing Anna.

She is currently filming the Paramount thriller ‘Apartment 7A’.

20220608-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tarantino had to cut favourite scene from ‘Once Upon A Time...

    Britney Spears objects to paying her mother’s legal fees

    Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘Borat’ sequel was form of peaceful protest

    ‘The Dropout’ actor Elizabeth Marvel joins ‘The Color Purple’ musical movie