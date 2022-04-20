ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Julia Roberts key to happy marriage: Kissing!

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Julia Roberts says “kissing” is the key to a marriage while appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star believes the key to her more than two decades of marriage to cinematographer Daniel Moder is not forgetting to have a smooch and show each other affection while appearing on the ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

After being asked by host Stephen Colbert to reveal her tricks on the count to three. The 54-year-old actress said immediately: “Kissing”.

The 57-year-old talk show host said the key was taking the time to “apologise”, and immediately wanted to take it back.

Stephen quipped: “Well, I would like to apologise to my wife for not saying ‘kissing’.”

Elsewhere, Roberts spoke about her new miniseries ‘Gaslit’.

The Oscar winner couldn’t help but gush over her co-star Sean Penn, who plays her character Martha Mitchell’s husband US Attorney General John N. Mitchell on the Starz show about the Watergate scandal, which was adapted from the ‘Slow Burn’ podcast by journalist Leon Neyfakh.

She said: “He doesn’t want anyone to know how nice and sweet he is because it would destroy his reputation that he’s worked so hard on. He had so much patience getting all of this makeup done. He just was rock steady. All his stuff on, he would just sit there.”

Roberts also excited about working with George Clooney for the fifth time on their new rom-com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ while “heavily bubbled” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress said: “We were heavily, heavily bubbled,” before saying of George that “everything you think he is, he is more than that.”

20220420-154839

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial begins

    IANS Review: ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’: A competently mounted horror...

    Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’

    Jennifer Garner boards series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’