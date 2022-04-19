Julia Roberts is one Hollywood star who delivered many romantic comedy hits. Her movies, ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Notting Hill’ go down in history as all time romantic movie favourites. ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and ‘Runaway Bride’ managed to be both funny and romantic but it’s been nearly 20 years since the actress has worked in a romantic comedy movie.

She will soon be seen in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and ahead of its release, the 54-year-old actress spoke to New York Times about why it has been so long since she worked in a rom-com.

As reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

‘Ticket to Paradise’ marks Roberts’ return to the romantic comedy genre after a long time and speaking about the movie she said that she felt that the movie would work only if it had George Clooney in it and she added that Clooney felt that it would only work if she was a part of it and so, “Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went,” she said.

She was asked whether it was easy to star in a rom-com after so many years and Roberts said that it was a “joy to play in that sandbox” since it had been a long time. She added, “I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh!’ Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun.”

Julia Roberts added that it was not only the lack of good scripts that prevented her from doing such movies, but at a personal level, her bar was raised high with her three children growing up.

She said, “That raises the bar even more because then it’s not only ‘Is this material good?’ It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker.”

Roberts further added that when the kids were small, they only saw their father (her husband) go off to work and she worked very little. Her absence was minimal but as they grew older, she wanted to show them too that she could do meaningful work and at time she focused more on her work than her kids, which was a difficult decision for her.

She also admitted that she almost backed out of the 2013 movie, ‘August: Osage County’ because her youngest son was starting kindergarten but she said her husband pushed her to do it and she is grateful for that because if he had been non-committal she probably would have backed out.

She was finally asked if the rumours about her smile being insured were true. Julia Roberts laughed it off saying, “What am I insuring it against? How would you do that? … I mean, if my smile was insured, there would be someone at my house on a nightly basis saying, ‘You need to floss longer.’”