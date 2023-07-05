British actor Julian Sands, who was confirmed dead after his disappearance during a mountain hike near Mt. Baldy in Southern California on January 13, had confirmed the dangers of hiking in his last interview.

As per ‘Variety’, he was quoted telling ‘Radio Time UK’ during his last interview, “I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives, whether it be on the Eiger or in the Andes.”

He further added: “You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling. It’s not necessarily supernatural, it’s possibly all too natural – what I would call hypernatural.”

“You’re in the presence of big nature and big nature is revealing itself in all its power. It can take us over a threshold of hypersensitivity into a realm of natural forces.”

According to ‘Variety’, “In his last UK interview with the Radio Time, conducted six months before he was discovered, Sands described climbing as ‘solace and a sort of existentialist self-negation, but equally a self-affirmation’,” adding “if you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor – the two are quite complementary.”

The actor who made his mark with films such as ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Arachnophobic’, ‘Warlock’ and ‘The Killing Fields’ was a keen hiker and an adventurous spirit. The actor was one of seven people who’ve died in the Mt. Baldy area since 2020. The actor was aged 65 during his death.

