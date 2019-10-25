Julie Andrews: Hollywood isn’t all about glamour, red carpets

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Cinema legend Dame Julie Andrews says Hollywood isn’t all about “red carpets and the beautiful gowns”.

“It’s about learning my craft, and being in the Hollywood film industry and what it’s like to make a movie and what it was like to adopt my kids, and so many other things.

“I think people feel that um … anything to do with Hollywood is all the glamour and the red carpets and the beautiful gowns and those are the very pleasant icing on the cake,” Andrews told etonline.com.

“But the hard work (is) behind the scenes, the number of craftsmen and technicians, people who work so hard to make a film come together,” she added.

Andres recently credited therapy with “saving” her life after her broken marriage.

The “Sound Of Music” star had sought help after she split from first husband Tony Walton in the late 1960s. She said it is one of the best things she has ever done.

–IANS

dc/vnc/pgh/