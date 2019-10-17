Julie Andrews says therapy saved her life

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) Veteran actress Julie Andrews has opened up about therapy. She says it saved her life, in a way.

She spoke about how director Mike Nichols inspired her to seek out therapy following her divorce from Tony Walton in 1967, reports eonline.com.

“Sadly, I separated from my lovely first husband,” Andrews told TV host Stephen Colbert.

“And separations were always inevitable and the marriage was over and my head was so full of clutter and garbage. Believe it or not, it was Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy.”

“He was so sane, and funny and clear,” continued the “Mary Poppins” actress. “He had a clarity that I admired so much.”

And once she finally sought help, Andrews noted there was no turning back. “I wanted that for myself. And I didn’t feel I had it, so I went and got into it and it saved my life, in a way.”

–IANS

nn/sdr/