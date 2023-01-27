Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, chairing a meeting on the increased jumbo menace in the state, on Friday ordered that a task force be set up in this connection.

He also gave directions to provide all facilities for the task force. A similar thing has been done for the leopard menace and the task force provided human resources, equipment, vehicles and other things, he said.

The officials of the Forest Department have been asked to take villagers into confidence, and impart training to villagers by forming teams and patrolling, he said.

The confidence of people living on the fringes of the forest must be boosted. It will be helpful for villagers if they are taught how to deal with the wild animals, watch their movements, and group behaviour. The government will take all steps to keep the animal menace under check, Bommai said.

About the budget, CM Bommai said, like last year, the budget for the year 2023-24 will be pro-people and entire Karnataka can expect something from the budget.

