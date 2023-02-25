Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed on Saturday that the “Jumla government is trying to “abolish the reservation in the country”.

“The Narendra Modi government has not given anything to the country apart from Jumla. It has brought inflation in the country. The people of the country are under immense pain due to the price rise of every goods. I want to make people aware of the BJP and not allow it to get success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Manjhi said while addressing a joint rally called by the Mahagathbandhan in Purnea.

“The Narendra Modi government had promised in 2014 to give two crore jobs every year. Now, eight years have gone by, how many jobs were given to the youth of the country. Everyone knows the facts about the BJP,” he added.

“The BJP is playing with the Constitution. It is trying to change the Constitution. It is making every government entity private and abolishing the reservation to prevent the poor and Dalits from getting jobs,” Manjhi asserted.

“The BJP is trying to run the country in its own way, and it is a serious threat to our independence. I want to appeal to the people to remove the BJP from the Centre… If the BJP will remain in power, it will destroy our civilization and culture,” he said.

During the rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all seven parties are united in Bihar and he is looking towards the Congress to take initiative for the Opposition unity in the country and fight together against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “If Congress party will take the initiative of uniting the Opposition parties, the BJP will come down below 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, state president of Congress, while addressing the rally said: “…Nitish Ji, you must carry on your fight against the communal forces, Congress party is standing alongside you with full strength. Congress party has a history of 137 years and it has never compromised with the BJP and the RSS. When all alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan will work together, (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah would not get any space in Bihar. Mahagathbandhan will win all 40 (Lok Sabha) seats here.”

