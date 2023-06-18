INDIA

Junagadh unrest: NCPCR seeks inquiry into minors’ involvement in violence

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday sought an investigation into the alleged participation of minors in the violent protest in Gujarat’s Junagadh.

On the preceding Friday, a protest was launched against the decision of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to dismantle a local mosque. One civilian was killed in the clash which saw stones being thrown at the local police force.

The NCPCR stepped in after viewing a video circulating on social media that seemed to show several children participating in the unrest, including pelting stones. Consequently, the commission has sought an action taken report from the Junagadh SP within seven days.

The mosque near Majewadi Gate had been issued a notice by the Municipal Corporation as part of their anti-encroachment measures. The absence of any response from the mosque administration and lack of ownership documents led the Corporation to decide to dismantle the structure.

This decision sparked an immediate response as approximately 500-600 individuals gathered near the mosque. Despite efforts by law enforcement to mediate and prevent the blockade of roads, the situation escalated when stones were thrown at the police around 10.15 p.m.

Superintendent of Police, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, said, ‘Police responded with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries among the police personnel. 174 individuals have been apprehended. We’re awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm the cause of a civilian’s death. An extensive investigation is in progress.’

Following the outbreak of violence, police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The conflict resulted in injuries to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Junagadh, three sub-inspectors, and two other officers, who are now reportedly stable.

