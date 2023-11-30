Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan and actress Sai Pallavi, are set to begin the shoot of their upcoming film from Friday in Mumbai.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a love story and as per earlier information, it is set in the city of Sapporo in Japan where the team had gone for a recce, a couple of months back.

Talking about the film, a source close to the production shared: “Junaid and Sai’s film is all set to go on floors from December 1. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai itself.”

A source close to the film had earlier told the media: “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”

This will be the first ever time that a film will feature Sapporo which makes it an even more exciting proposition to watch it on the big screen.

Sai Pallavi will be next seen in ‘SK 21’ alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood screen debut with YRF’s ‘Maharaj’, and has been working professionally in theatre for over six years and a few days ago, he performed at Mumbai’s Prithvi theatre as part of a play titled ‘Strictly Unconventional’.

