June 5 pre-release event to herald Sai, Rana-starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ rollout

‘Virata Parvam’, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, is set to hit theatres. The filmmakers are now working hard to promote the film ahead of its release.

The most recent information received from the film team is that a pre-release event will be held in Kurnool on June 5, with some notable guests.

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati play a fascinating love couple caught in the midst of a revolution.

‘Virata Parvam’, directed by Venu Udugula, will be released on the 17 of this month. The release of a few promotional posters and a couple of songs from the film has piqued Telugu fans’ interest.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others have played pivotal roles in this film.

Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili’s music.

