Individuals from diverse backgrounds, including teenagers, young adults, elderly, and transgender, were ruthlessly killed in the capital city during the month of June. This shocking occurrence has had a profound impact on the local community, while statistical information indicates an increase in these abhorrent acts.

Sources say that the city has been plagued by a sharp increase in crime rates, with the first six months of this year witnessing a staggering 260 murders compared to around 240 during the same period last year.

One such incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The body of a 25-year-old transgender bearing stab wounds was discovered in Delhi’s Rohini area.

The gruesome murder highlights the vulnerability and dangers faced by the transgender community. The investigation into the heinous crime is currently underway.

A domestic help working at the residence of Meghalaya Advocate General Amit Kumar was brutally murdered, while another servant was stabbed by two assailants on Monday (June 26).

These acts of violence within private residences raise concerns about the safety and security of household staff in the city.

In another tragic incident stemming from personal enmity, a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an acquaintance in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on June 23.

The victim, identified as Md. Faizan, was reportedly unemployed and suspected of being a drug addict. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues of substance abuse and interpersonal conflicts prevailing in the society.

Delhi’s crime wave continued unabated as a 36-year-old ITBP constable was shot dead by the son of an ITBP officer in the city’s Chhawla area on June 21.

The perpetrator, identified as Digvijay (32), has been apprehended by the police. The recovery of a licensed weapon registered in the name of the officer adds a chilling twist to this tragic event.

On June 20, in East Delhi’s Mandawali area, a 72-year-old woman named Sudha Gupta was brutally stabbed to death by two men. The motive behind this ruthless act was reported to be a desire to acquire the victim’s property. Such incidents of greed-fueled violence highlight the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of vulnerable sections of society, particularly the elderly.

Further contributing to the rising crime statistics, on June 18, a 19-year-old student from Delhi University was stabbed to death by three individuals outside the Arya Bhatta College.

This incident sheds light on the deteriorating law and order situation around educational institutions, raising concerns about the safety of students.

In yet another tragic event on the same day, two sisters lost their lives while attempting to save their brother from armed assailants in South West Delhi’s R K Puram area. The incident, which prompted an early morning distress call to the police, emphasises the urgent need for swift action and improved security measures to protect citizens from such violent encounters.

In a shocking incident that occurred on June 8 in Jafrabad area of North East Delhi, a dacoity-cum-murder case unfolded at the residence of an elderly couple. The tenant of the victims was found to be involved in orchestrating the robbery, resulting in the death of the landlady. This crime reveals the presence of criminal elements exploiting trust and preying on vulnerable individuals.

The violence did not spare the younger generation either, as on June 9, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed and beaten in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area.

The victim, Kasim, sustained serious injuries and was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, showcasing the shocking apathy of witnesses who failed to intervene.

A senior police official said that they have intensified the patrolling across the city to curb crimes. “Police teams are on toes 24*7 to deal with crimes across the city,” the official added.

2023070232657