BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that ‘Jungle Raj’ returned in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan government.

He also blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the alliance with the BJP and to bring ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar, saying the state’s law and order was destroyed after the RJD came to power.

“Murders, crime against women, loot, dacoity and other criminal activities sharply increased after the Mahagathbandhan government came to power in Bihar. The people of Bihar blame Nitish Kumar for such a situation. The people of Bihar had given the mandate to the BJP and the JD-U but Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and stole the mandate. He had insulted the people of Bihar by going with the RJD and other parties to form the government,” Nadda said while addressing a gathering in Paro block of Muzaffarpur.

Nadda came to Bihar after five months. Last time, he came to Patna on July 31 when he said that his party will destroy every single regional party of the country. After his statement, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and formed the government with 6 other parties.

“The way people of Muzaffarpur turned out in the rally, it is a clear indication that the BJP will come into power on its own in the next election. At present, constructions of many roads and bridges are taking place in Bihar and it is happening only due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi. We are sending laxmi (money) for the development of Bihar but it is not effective due to Jungle Raj on the ground,” Nadda said.

“During the run-up of the assembly election of Bihar in 2020, I made a point that if Tejashwi Yadav would come into power, Jungle Raj would return. The point I had made at that time is proven now,” he alleged.

