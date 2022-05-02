Junglee Pictures has announced its newest production, a fast-paced thriller titled ‘Click Shankar’. In the title, ‘Click’ refers to the sound of a camera click when a photograph is captured. ‘Shankar’ is the name of the lead, a cop, named Shankar Rebeiro who has a photographic memory and can never forget a sight, smell, taste, sound or feeling.

The movie will be directed by Balaji Mohan, who will bring the comic sensibility that was a part of his previous projects – ‘Maara’ 1 and 2, ‘Kaadhalil Sodhapavadhu Yeppadi’. The story and screenplay are being penned by Binky Mendez along with Balaji Mohan. The dialogues will be written by Sumit Arora (of ‘Stree’ and ‘Family Man – 1’ fame) and Suraj Gianani.

Speaking about the movie, director Balaji Mohan said, “This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humour to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end. These synergies wouldn’t have matched better with anyone other than the Junglee Pictures team and developing this project with them has been a superb experience. I found this to be the perfect film to make my debut in Hindi cinema with, and we cannot wait to present all that is in the making.”

The CEO of Junglee Pictures, Amrita Pandey also spoke about the upcoming project and why it is so exciting. She said, “The concept of Click Shankar originated from within the Junglee Pictures’ creative team as a character driven franchise. Binky’s distinctive writing expertise on the story and screenplay along with Balaji’s mastery of commercial sensibilities and well-defined mass appeal have enhanced the narrative of this film. Sumit & Suraj have taken it to the next level with the sharp and entertaining dialogues. More importantly, there is heart to this thriller genre, making it an exciting opportunity to create something unique.”

Junglee Pictures has a busy slate in 2022 and will be releasing a slate of some interesting movies including, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Who Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, ‘Ulajh’ and now ‘Click Shankar’.