Jungles teach you patience, says actress Sadaa

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sadaa, who has turned into an avid wildlife photographer, says that jungles can teach you patience and when time comes, they can test the same too.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her clicking pictures of Jugni, a young tigress.

She wrote, “When Jugni is in “Peek-a-boo” mood… I later learned that Jugni is the granddaughter of my most beloved tigress Mataram!”

Taking a philosophical route, she then mentioned in her caption, “Jungles teach you patience and test it too. In jungles, it’s the law and the will of wild animals that we respect and gladly (do) so!”

She further noted, “They either show up in their full glory or keep you waiting for hours to give just a glimpse. One such instance when Jugni decided to hide behind a rock giving us mortals only glimpses of her!”

“This (is) the ONLY RIGHT WAY to see and experience wild animals, in their natural habitats! Not where tiger cubs are ripped from their mothers and abused to entertain humans, where they are heavily sedated so humans can touch them and make reels”, she added.

She then went onto present a sad reality about animals in captivity in Thailand, “I’m referring to all celebs/influencers who are flocking the Thailand Tiger Parks, trying to look brave posing with sedated and exploited tigers (sic)”.

She also noted, “The video was shot handheld, kindly excuse the shakes. Had no scope to use a bean bag here!”

20221007-154405

