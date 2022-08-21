INDIA

Popular Tollywood actor Junior NTR called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday night.

The actor met Shah at Novotel Hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The meeting took place over dinner after Shah reached the hotel from Ramoji Film City (RFC), where he called on media baron Ramoji Rao.

There was no official word about the purpose of Shah and Junior NTR’s meeting but the Union Minister is believed to have requested the meeting after he liked the actor’s performance in the movie “RRR”.

Shah was in Telangana on Sunday to address a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to kickstart BJP’s campaign for by-election.

The meeting sparked speculations in political circles in both the Telugu states and it comes amid the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in both the states especially in Telangana, where it sees a realistic chance to win Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Junior NTR is grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, former Chief Minister and legendary actor N. T. Rama Rao, who was popularly known by his initials NTR.

He had campaigned for Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in 2009 but stayed away from active politics. Despite speculations, he did not campaign for the TDP in 2014 and 2019.

Junior NTR, who has acted in about 100 films, is one of the top actors of Tollywood and enjoys huge popularity in both the Telugu states.

He is son of N. Harikrishna, a former Andhra Pradesh minister and former Rajya Sabha member.

Junior NTR’s paternal aunt Daggubati Purandareswari is a leader of the BJP while his uncle and well-known actor N. Balakrishna is a TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh.

