ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Junior NTR to join Rajamouli, Ram Charan for ‘RRR’ Japan premiere

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu star Junior NTR is flying to Japan along with his family for the premiere of director S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit, ‘RRR’, which is to take place on October 21.

The film, which has been garnering immense love and appreciation from fans across the globe, will be showcased in Japan, where Junior NTR has a considerable fan base.

From the time the announcement was made, there has been a huge buzz and fans are eagerly waiting to meet him and watch the film together.

Both domestically and internationally, the magnum opus did incredibly well. Starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, ‘RRR’, since its release, has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office.

In fact, the entire team of ‘RRR’ is currently preparing for the theatrical release of the film in Japan.

According to sources, Junior NTR is extremely proud and happy to have achieved this milestone. He is overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation coming his way. His fan base in Japan has always been enormous and devoted. So, this is undoubtedly the ideal chance for them to meet him, and Junior NTR is eagerly looking forward to it.

Earlier this month, the actor had interacted with the Japanese media about ‘RRR’. In fact, he had, after an interaction, tweeted, “Reliving the experience of ‘RRR’ with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration.”

On the professional front, the actor is currently preparing for two significant releases that were announced on his birthday: ‘NTR 30’ by Koratala Siva and ‘NTR 31’ by Prashant Neel, the director of the hugely successful movie ‘KGF’.

20221019-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chitrangda Singh shows how she gears up for Monday morn zoom...

    Dhvani Bhanushali calls ‘Vaaste’ part of her identity

    Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ books Holi release

    Karanvir Bohra admires ‘Aashiqana’ director Gul Khan for how she styles...