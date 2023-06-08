SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

India finished on top of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup with an overhaul haul of 15 medals, including six gold, six silver and three bronze medals, here on Thursday.

In a commendable achievement, India have now finished on top of all the ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships held since 2019.

Gold medal winners in this edition for India included Sainyam in the women’s 10m air pistol, Dhanush Srikanth in the men’s 10m air rifle, Amanpreet Singh in the men’s 25m pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the 10m air rifle mixed team, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury and Sonam Maskar in the women’s 10m air rifle team and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women’s 25m pistol team events respectively.

On the final day on Thursday, India’s junior Trap shooters could not make it to the medal round after finishing outside the top six in the qualification round.

In men’s Trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek was the best Indian on show with a five-round score of 111 out of 125 to finish 23rd, while Tavrez Singh Sandhu was 48th with a score of 105. Kabir Sharma was 53rd with 104 and Arya Vansh Tyagi was 57th with an effort of 102.

Finally, Shardul Vihan finished 68th with 97 against his name.

In women’s Trap, Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 to finish ninth, while Ashima Ahlawat was 15th with a score of 106. Both Sabeera Haris and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu shot identical scores of exactly 100 to finish 22nd and 23rd and the fifth Indian in women’s trap Darshna Rathore, shot 96 for a 27th place finish.

