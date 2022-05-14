India’s men’s and women’s Trap teams picked up two more silver medals, to help consolidate their lead at the top of the medal table of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Saturday.

Presently India is well clear of the field with eight gold and eight silver medals to their name, while Australia and USA lie in joint second place with one medal of each colour.

First it was the Women’s Trap trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi who went down 2-6 to the Italian women’s team. Then Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor lost their gold medal encounter against the United States by a narrower margin of 4-6.

