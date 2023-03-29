INDIA

Junk dealer beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A man was beaten to death by two people over suspicion of theft in Gurugram’s Ghata village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

The police received an information about the incident on Wednesday morning following which they took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The complainant, Asruddin Sheikh (30), a resident of West Bengal, told the police that he along with the victim, Rafikuddin, used to collect and sell junk items.

“On Tuesday night, we were going towards Ghata village to collect waste iron parts. When we reached the main road near the village, we saw several vehicles and iron parts at a vacant plot. We parked our cart outside the plot, but when we picked up an iron rod, someone screamed at us. We were scared and left the spot. While we were leaving, two men caught us from behind and beat us mercilessly with sticks,” Asruddin told the police.

“The duo put us on the cart, tied our hands and confined us in a hut in the same plot and left. Both of us fell unconscious due to our injuries and excessive bleeding. When I regained consciousness in the morning, I saw that there was no movement in Rafikuddin’s body. When I started shouting, two men came and informed me that Rafikuddin is dead and left,” he added.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit and Mannu, he told the police.

On the statement of Asruddin, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder.

“Further legal action will be initiated after receiving the post-mortem report,” said Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station.

20230329-223803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security of Moosewala’s wounded friends tightened

    Tirumala temple owns Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets, including 10 tonnes...

    Crude racing towards $100/b to undermine fragile economic recovery in Asia

    Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the ‘LA vibes’