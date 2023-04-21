ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Juno Temple of ‘Ted Lasso’ in talks to join Tom Hardy in ‘Venom 3’

‘Ted Lasso’ standout Juno Temple seems to be trading soccer stars for comic-book antiheroes, as the actress is in negotiations for a lead role in Sony and Marvel’s ‘Venom 3’.

The new movie stars Tom Hardy as the titular lethal protector Venom (and its human host Eddie Brock), one of Sony’s slate of Marvel characters, and will be directed by Kelly Marcel in her feature debut. Character details for Temple are begin kept under wraps, reports Variety.

While Temple is perhaps best known for her Emmy and SAG Award-nominated performance as Keely Jones on the hit Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ – which may or may not be ending soon – the actor has delivered memorable work in ‘Atonement’, ‘Killer Joe’, ‘Vinyl’, ‘The Offer’ and ‘Dirty John’.

She’s next set to star in FX’s ‘Fargo’, leading the Season 5 cast alongside Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Temple is represented by UTA, B-Side Management, Maison 2 and Lichter Grossman Nichols.

Marcel and Hardy developed the story for ‘Venom 3’ with Marcel handling the screenplay. The duo, who also wrote and produced the first two ‘Venom’ installments, return to produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

20230421-104603

QUICK CONTACT




