New Delhi, April 3 (IANSlife) Jupiter Meta, an NFT marketplace, announce the launch of music NFTs for the first time in the country. The unique offerings will be made available as part of a special metaverse concert featuring a solo performance by singer and composer Karthik on April 14.

The introduction of music NFTs is a watershed moment, giving musicians ownership rights and allowing them to communicate directly with their fans. These NFTs are intended to greatly benefit the creator by giving them more control over their work. Buyers of these music clips stand to gain both a sense of ownership and financial flexibility.

“The metaverse isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It has real implications and brings actual value to the way we interact with one another and with intangibles such as culture and the sense of community,” said Manasa Rajan, CEO, of Jupiter Meta.

“Music NFTs will give users a specific value and sense of ownership that cannot be replicated, while the concert will bridge the physical divide between artist and fan in a sense and open the doors for more personalised and meaningful conversations outside our reality.”

A limited number of tickets are available on a fixed-price basis. Tickets that are purchased will be stored as NFTs in a user’s wallet, possessing a tradeable value. Visitors will enjoy some classic hits and two entirely new compositions being performed for the first time. Ticket holders will be credited with the new tracks as music NFTs, and while one can play them for personal use, any commercial use may attract certain royalties for the performer.

Expressing joy at being able to connect with his fanbase in a unique way, composer Karthik said: “Doing something like this in the metaverse is beyond imagination! I’m really happy fans get to experience this special moment and own my new songs! It is going to be rocking.”

Coming on the heels of the country’s first-of-its-kind digital wall art-the ‘Icons of Singara Chennai’ project, the metaverse concert is among Jupiter Meta’s ambitious plans to create a metaverse for everyone. Visitors can enter the digital venue at least 30 minutes before the show starts to explore the space and meet their friends. You can move and sway inside the metaverse, clap, send emojis, chat, and make certain gestures like waving and raising your hands.

