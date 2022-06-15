The famous Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow, built during the Samajwadi regime, will now develop a two-acre area inside the park on the Jurassic theme.

Visitors will soon be able to enjoy the Jurassic age experience by walking around dinosaurs and mammoths, and explore the theories of evolution at the park.

According to officials of the Lucknow Development Authority, a private consultancy is being hired to chalk out the plan, which consists of shifting trees, use of old vehicle tyres, scrap metal and plastic to build several life-size sculptures or models of prehistoric animals, especially dinosaurs.

“The Jurassic themed park will take visitors several million years back in time, by giving an overview of the evolution of life on earth. The project is still in the initial stage.

A brief survey of a two-acre area in the park has been done. Soon a detailed project report would be prepared by a private consultancy,” said the executive engineer, LDA gardens, Avaneendra Singh.

The park would have models of dinosaurs, reptiles, early man and exhibits, revealing how life originated. All models would be made from scrap, used tyres and other waste products, he added.

20220615-083604