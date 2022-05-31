‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is most awaited, mainly as it will serve as a monumental finale for the ‘Jurassic’ franchise.

The movie is huge, the trailer is impressive and fans of the franchise are waiting for the release of this final movie with bated breath.

With the trailer, the makers of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ have increased the levels of excitement even further. The movie is set to release on June 10, 2022, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ explores the possibility of humans and dinosaurs co-existing on the planet.

The biggest thrill for fans after watching the trailer was to see main cast members from the very first ‘Jurassic Park’ movie – Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprising their roles and making one final appearance as they send off the franchise in style.

As reported by TOI, speaking about reprising her role as Ellie Sattler, Laura Dern said, “It’s something that Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg had talked to me about over the last few years, while they were figuring out how to bring the Jurassic World and the Jurassic Park worlds together for this final celebration of the franchise. It was awe-inspiring, and the idea of reuniting with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum was just beautiful.”

Jeff Goldblum who was part of the earlier movie in the franchise – ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ said, “It was mind-blowing and out-of-this-world to be with them again. They are certainly two of our greatest screen artists and the most sterling human beings that you would ever hope to meet. We laughed, we cried, we improvised!”

Adding to their comments and echoing the same sentiments, Sam Neill who will be back s Alan Grant for one last time, said, “Alan probably has trauma from running away from some of the most savage dinosaurs known to mankind. But personally, I couldn’t have been more delighted to have been asked to come back and work with my old friends in a franchise that I have always been pleased and proud to be a part of. So, they dug up my old character, who can still more or less run the hard yards if in pursuit…”

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is all set to release in cinemas worldwide in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX on June 10, 2022. In India the movie will release in four languages – English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.